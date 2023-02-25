Grass Valley Police Department
8:10 a.m. – A caller from Mill Street watched a male walk out of the business, possibly intoxicated, getting into a vehicle and getting ready to leave. The caller tried to get a visual again and the vehicle was gone.
11:08 a.m. – A caller from Tinloy Street reported he is a bus driver and reported a male at the bus stop that didn’t appear okay. The caller was concerned because the subject was lying in the snow and was too drunk to get on the bus.
12:53 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported an underage male was intoxicated and causing a disturbance. The caller asked the subject to leave and he refused. The subject was in the back of store and at the time of the call was chugging vodka.
6:20 p.m. – A report was called in that the Dorsey Drive overpass was solid ice.
8:15 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported something was there to harm him. The caller was unable to see anything but was not safe. The caller was alone and somewhere where he now felt safe. He did advise he had an unloaded shotgun in his bedroom, but was currently in the living room.
Nevada City Police Department
8:01 p.m. – A caller from Woodpecker Lane reported and could not get traction in their Prius.
2:46 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street requested a wellness check under by the bridge by the creek. The caller was concerned due to the weather and was wondering if an officer could reach out and offer the warming shelter.
8:29 a.m. – A caller from Main Street requested assistance with removing a subject removed from their porch. There was one subject sleeping.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
8:17 a.m. – A caller from Newtown Road reported subjects riding an ATV on the NID ditch through their property.
8:54 a.m. – A caller from Higgins Road reported an ongoing issue with a transient at the location, preventing a dumpster from being delivered. The caller stated the subject was there now and the delivery guy was 10 minutes out. The caller requested the subject be moved along so the delivery could happen.
9:32 a.m. – A caller from Highway 80 at Soda Springs reported they were stuck with a flat tire. The caller said that Tesla was getting them a tow truck but can’t take all the occupants. CHP advised the caller that CHP isn’t a taxi and can’t shuttle them around.
9:59 a.m. – A caller from Englebright Lake requested assistance regarding two instances of the possibility of two fox fatalities. The caller tried Fish & Wildlife and they advised the caller to talk to Nevada County Agriculture, and the caller said they weren’t helpful. The caller wanted help getting information on how to dispose of the animals, or if they want to pick it up for testing.
11:59 a.m. – A caller from Donner Pass Road reported a truck with a camper stuck in the roadway.
3:30 p.m. – A caller from Greenhorn Road reported his van was stuck in the snow. The caller called back and they advised the ice melted a little bit and they were able to get free.
5:11 p.m. – A caller from Rosewood Road reported two stray dogs in the area and went after the caller’s horses. The caller requested they be picked up because he didn’t want to have to shoot them. The caller called back to report there was now a third dog and they are now on the neighboring property and he has eyes on them. The dogs left, and the caller was concerned they would return and advised he will shoot them with a handgun if it came to it. The caller was advised to speak with animal control first.
6:15 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road was screaming that she lost her dog in the blizzard then said “forget it” and hung up.
