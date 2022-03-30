Nevada City police at site of potential explosive device
Nevada City police on Wednesday are working a potential explosive device threat that is non-terrorist related.
Police say a blue Subaru near a business in the 300 block of Broad Street could have a possible stick of old dynamite. Authorities are waiting for Explosive Ordinance Disposal from Placer County to assess the situation.
Check back for more on this story.
