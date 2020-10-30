Nevada City police arrest 3 tree advocates for trespassing (VIDEO)

A lone protester remained atop a Pioneer Cemetery tree Friday morning after three other activists were arrested for trespassing on the property.

Jenny Long, Shirley Osgood, and Julia Bernardini said they were arrested and released that morning. Nevada City Police Chief Chad Ellis confirmed that three people were arrested for trespassing.

According to the arrestees, they made a conscious decision to leave the scene in handcuffs.

“I was standing up for my great-grandmother,” Osgood said, referring to the tree. “It may look like just a tree to you, because it’s not a human and not an animal, but it’s a living being.”

While Long said her arrest process was professional and “even keeled,” Bernardini claimed her wrist was injured in the process.

Following the arrests, PG&E contractors erected a fence around the perimeter of the area, which police on the scene said was to protect everyone’s safety.

As of Friday morning, organizers say the tree protester referred to as “Tarzan” has no plans on coming down, and has the supplies to hold out for some time.

“Now we’re trying to keep him supported from down here,” Bernardini said.

For weeks activists have gathered at the cemetery preparing for when crews may come to cut the trees down.

According to Nevada City Councilman Doug Fleming, their agitation has been working.

He said the city is working with the county to transfer $500,000 in Rule 20A undergrounding funds to the city, though details have not been finalized.

“That was the big sticking point (for undergrounding), the funding,”

Fleming said. “I’d like to see undergrounding for all of these streets, because we’re going to have the same issue next year on a different street.”

Fleming cautioned the city may need to explore other funding means like bonds in the long term to deal with the high costs of undergrounding.

“The fire danger, saving the trees, undergrounding would solve all of that,” he said. “It’s not an easy solution, it’s not a cheap solution but it’s probably the best solution.”