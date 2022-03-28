Nevada City plans to clean up with new masticator

Nevada City has purchased a state-of-the-art masticator for fuel reduction and improved fire safety, a news release states.

The masticator has several attachments and a trailer for transportation. It was purchased with state Proposition 64 funds for under $200,000. It can handle a 25% slope.

To start, fire Division Captain Sam Goodspeed and Public Works Superintendent Shane Kinne are tackling the city’s numerous small slivers of land, plus areas along roadways at the Old Airport and Hirschman’s Pond. These should be completed by the end of June. Then they will go deeper into city-owned properties.

According to Goodspeed, the masticator is as comfortable as it is useful, with sound proofing, a music system, and heating or air conditioning as needed. Others will be trained to operate it shortly.

The machine reduces brush to wood chips and then cultivates them into the soil for faster decomposition and improved fire safety. This fuel reduction process is far superior to leaving a layer of flammable material on the ground’s surface, the news release states.

“We are so pleased to have this fine piece of equipment,” City Manager Sean Grayson said in the release. “As the statewide standards for proper land maintenance and fuel reduction begin to kick in, it’s important that Nevada City be held to the same standards as everyone else. This masticator goes a long way to making that possible. Once our properties are up to snuff, we hope to make this equipment a community resource.”

Source: Sam Goodspeed, division captain, Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire Department