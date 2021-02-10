Nevada City parts ways with manager

The Nevada City Council Wednesday night came to a separation agreement with former City Manager Catrina Olson, effective immediately.

The decision was made unanimously after a motion from Councilwoman Daniela Fernandez and a second from Councilman Gary Petersen during closed session under which an evaluation of the performance of the city manager was agendized.

As part of the agreement she will be provided six months salary and health benefits, totaling over $75,000.

In a press release the city said it is “actively assessing its options for an acting/interim City Manager appointment and will provide further public information once those decisions have been finalized.”

Olson was officially named city manager in 2018 after former City Manager Mark Prestwich resigned the previous year to take a position in Napa County.

She had been the assistant city manager since 2013, after starting as finance manager in 2007.

“I just want to say how much we appreciated Catrina. She was just a great energy to have here at City Hall and her laughter would fill the City Hall often,” City Engineer Bryan McAlister said. “She’s also super good at managing the budget and keeping us in check, and I just have a lot of respect for her. She grew up in this community and spent 15 years dedicated to the city, so I just want to express that appreciation.”

