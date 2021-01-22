Nevada City, North San Juan voted reliably blue in 2020

In the 2020 presidential election, more than a dozen county consolidated precincts turned out over 90% of their voters.

While the election went to Joe Biden, candidates from both parties had strong support throughout the county, largely falling along a rural, urban divide.

Nevada County support for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, by consolidated precinct



Down ballot votes largely mirrored those of the presidential race, with Republicans finding support in rural Nevada County and Democrats taking large population centers.

Unsurprisingly, Republican U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa did well in the same areas as Donald Trump, earning more than 50% of the vote in the south and eastern ends of western Nevada County.

This area includes Lake of the Pines and northwest to Mooney Flat. LaMalfa did not receive more than 59% of the vote in any precinct.

LaMalfa’s Democratic challenger, Audrey Denney, had the most success in both Nevada City precincts and the precinct covering the San Juan Ridge, where she won more than 75% of the vote.

In the state Senate race, incumbent Brian Dahle did well in the same areas as his fellow Republicans in the south and east of western Nevada County.

Dahle, however, also won more then 55% of the vote in rural areas north of Higgins Corner, including Dew Drop, Cherry Creek Acres and Alta Sierra Estates.

Democratic challenger Pamela Swartz won over 70% of the vote in Nevada City, North San Juan and precincts covering north of Willow Valley and south of the San Juan Ridge.

For state Assembly, Republican Megan Dahle also had her most successful precincts in the southeast end of western Nevada County, though Dahle did not get over 60% of the vote in any precinct.

Her Democratic challenger, Elizabeth Betancourt, excelled in the typical strongholds of Nevada City, North San Juan, and Truckee, winning more than 70% of all votes in those areas.

