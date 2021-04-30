Nevada City names interim police chief

The Nevada City Council has announced the approval of a contract with Ted Stec to serve as interim police chief, effective Monday.

Stec comes to Nevada City as a retired police chief with almost 30-years of law enforcement experience, the last five as the police chief in Bishop. He has worked in both rural and urban areas. Prior to Bishop, Stec worked for the Suisun City Police Department, the Red Bluff Police Department, as well as in Shasta County with the state Bureau of Investigation. He has been an acting city manager, training manager, commanded a professional standards unit and a dispatch center, and has been deployed several times to manage or investigate in-custody deaths and cases involving officer use-of-force.

Stec has experience retooling police departments, bringing agencies back into compliance with state mandated training, introducing “best practices,” establishing reasonable performance expectation, departmental restructuring assessments, effective deployment standards, budgets, audits, grants, public outreach and more.

Stec has a master’s degree in public administration and an executive certificate from the California State Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the IACP Leadership in Police Organizations course.

Ted and his wife, Dawn, spent time this week visiting the city and meeting staff. He is looking forward to working closely with city staff, council, and other regional stakeholders for the benefit of the community, the department, and the city.

Source: Nevada City