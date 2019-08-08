Nevada City music and picnic bash benefits immigrants in need

The Peace & Justice Center of Nevada County will host its annual fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. today at Pioneer Park in Nevada City. A $10 donation benefits various organizations that are currently assisting poor and desperate families in shelters on both sides of the U.S./Mexico border. These organizations include Al Otro Lado, Freedom for Immigrants, Faithful Friends (Yuba County Immigrant Visitation Program), Abuelas Resonden, Nor-Cal Resist (Sacramento) and Border Angels.

The event will include live music with Lou Mannick on the “Singing Saw,” the New Peace Choir, and dancing to Shaky Ground with “Lo & the Rainettes” at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their picnic dinners and beverages, low lawn chairs and blankets. Desserts will be available for purchase.

At a time when hundreds of thousands of refugees around the globe face homelessness, Peace & Justice Center are currently focusing on helping refugees coming out of the war-torn countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, and arriving at U.S. southern borders.

The Peace & Justice Center is a IRC 501c3 organization, making donations tax deductible. However, no one will be turned away.

Those unable to attend can donate on Paypal at http://www.ncpeace.org. In addition, those interested in going to the border in early October with a Nevada County contingent, can email to ncpeaceandjustice@gmail.com for more information.