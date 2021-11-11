Nevada City moves forward with Commercial Street plan

A draft plan for Nevada City’s Commercial Street places a priority on future flexibility.

Mayor Duane Strawser, and Council members Erin Minett and Daniela Fernandez opted for the plan in a Wednesday vote.

“It takes everything into context,” Strawser said, adding moments later, “We’re not talking about a plaza, permanent tables (or chairs). (Sidewalk width) goes a little further than 9 feet, without going to the extreme of 14 feet. It widens and adds safety measures down to Main.”

Strawser added it was the best compromise they could have.

“I think the extra foot, 10-feet wide sidewalks, gives us enough space for portable tables, whether from the city, merchants or both.” he said. “Put them out and if a restaurant closes then you don’t use them.”





Strawser then said people often forget that it’s the historic architecture that frequently draws traffic downtown.

“Every time we go down to Commercial Street, what we see, people staring at the buildings,” he said. “They’re not looking down at the sidewalks, whether they’re 9, 10, or 14 feet. Fourteen does seem extreme to me.”

Tasked with gauging community, as well as merchant, opinion was the Downtown Subcommittee of Petersen and Fernandez.

Petersen said there is a public desire for wider sidewalks than what’s already been approved. Also, they want to make sure plan drawings achieve what they set out to do — make the street safer and more pedestrian friendly.

That led to the addition of a traffic analysis for the Main Street intersection, as well as Union and Coyote streets, before any changes are made.

COMMENT

Cathy Wilcox Barns, a former mayor, participated by phone-in comment. She cautioned about changes that could be costly in the future if the composition of merchants trended toward a new dynamic.

“A thriving business today could close because of retirement, illness, a larger space elsewhere and may close within a month or a year,” she said. “A restaurant may want a wide sidewalk with permanent seating, but how long will it remain? Retail wants sidewalks close to windows so customers will walk into a shop.”

She added that Commercial and Main streets have remained unchanged since 1864, when a great fire destroyed the town. It recovered and downtown still retains the look of the 1860s today.

“Why make a permanent change to a wonderful and unique historic street, when changes may not be needed in two, five, or 10 years?” she asked.

Shana Maziarz, co-owner of Three Forks Bakery & Brewing Company, expressed appreciation for preserving the historic qualities. However, she also desires a space where people can gather on the street, saying that the two aspirations do not have to be mutually exclusive.

“The benefits from outdoor dining is seeing what it’s like for life to spill over into the street,” she said. “Commercial Street has been a place where people naturally gather. I hope the city takes time to find a design that honors our history and our future.”

