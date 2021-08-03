Nevada City moves forward with city manager search

Nevada City has launched a search for a city manager, and expects to have the permanent position filled by early fall.

Joan Phillipe, who has served as interim city manager since February, said the city is in the recruitment phase for a city manager.

“The recruitment firm of Ralph Andersen & Associates is conducting a search per council direction received at the May 12 City Council meeting,” said Phillipe.

The closing date for applications for the position is Monday. Following that date the recruiter will evaluate the applications for the position among the qualified candidates to submit to the council and schedule an interview.

Currently there is no timeline cemented for interviews, selection, background and appointment, Phillipe said. However, it's expected a new manager will be selected around September or October.





The police chief position — also filled by an interim office holder, Ted Stec — will not be recruited at this time, Phillipe said. Stec is now in the process of analyzing options available to the city for the police department, and will be presenting Phillipe with a draft report in the near future, she added.

Mayor Duane Strawser praised Phillipe, as did Vice Mayor Doug Fleming.

“She immediately dug into every department and helped improve their quality from top to bottom — directors down to staff,” said Strawser. “And Joan was instrumental in finding a quality chief (of police) who is now going through the department examining every way to improve our police services.”

Fleming said people have asked Phillipe to stay.

“But, alas, we are not so lucky due to her retirement status,” he added.

Phillipe had recently retired after 35 years of government service before accepting her current office. She previously served as city manager for Loomis, Colusa, Colfax and Clearlake.

Phillipe became the interim manager after the council in February approved a separation agreement with then-City Manager Catrina Olson.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com