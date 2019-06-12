Nevada City Medical center offering free educational seminars

Medical center offering free seminars

In the U.S., approximately 6,000 women each day (2 million per year) enter menopause. Hormone dysfunction can occur at any age and affect a patient’s overall health, vitality and longevity. With women now living well into their 80s and beyond, diseases not significant in premenopausal women are now some of the top killers.

At 5:30 p.m. today, Dr. Linda Foshagen will be offering an educational seminar on women’s hormones and discussing ways to create a safe course of action to remedy symptoms for every individual. Seminar will be held at St. Moritz Medical Center located at 202 Providence Mine Road, Ste.105, Nevada City, CA.

Contact Angela 530-264-7475, to reserve a seat.

Source: St. Moritz Medical Center