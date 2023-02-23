In 1938, the late Marion Stubbs Thomas founded the first chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc., which went on to flourish as an important youth-focused civic organization. She was an influential socialite residing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her husband was Dr. Frederick Douglass Stubbs, one of the first Harvard-trained Black doctors. Not to be outdone, Stubbs Thomas, with twenty other Black mothers, decided there was a need for an organization that provided “social, cultural and educational opportunities for young people ages two to 19. Today the organization has grown from 10 chapters to 252, representing 40,000 mothers and their children and families from all across the nation. While the moms do wide-ranging civic work, their children participate in community service projects, gain leadership skills and enjoy group outings. Jack and Jill promotes the public awareness and interests of children including child development, child growth, child quality of life, child care and the promotion of children’s rights, while developing the future leaders of tomorrow.

The charitable arm of Jack and Jill of America has supported numerous organizations including the United Negro College Fund, the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis (aka the March of Dimes), the Children’s Defense Fund, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.