In 1938, the late Marion Stubbs Thomas founded the first chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc., which went on to flourish as an important youth-focused civic organization. She was an influential socialite residing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her husband was Dr. Frederick Douglass Stubbs, one of the first Harvard-trained Black doctors. Not to be outdone, Stubbs Thomas, with twenty other Black mothers, decided there was a need for an organization that provided “social, cultural and educational opportunities for young people ages two to 19. Today the organization has grown from 10 chapters to 252, representing 40,000 mothers and their children and families from all across the nation. While the moms do wide-ranging civic work, their children participate in community service projects, gain leadership skills and enjoy group outings. Jack and Jill promotes the public awareness and interests of children including child development, child growth, child quality of life, child care and the promotion of children’s rights, while developing the future leaders of tomorrow.
The charitable arm of Jack and Jill of America has supported numerous organizations including the United Negro College Fund, the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis (aka the March of Dimes), the Children’s Defense Fund, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
On hand to receive the 85th Annual Founder’s Day Special Recognition Award, presented in Stubbs Thomas’ honor, was her grandson, Nevada City Mayor Douglass Fleming, his mother Patricia Stubbs Fleming, and his son Maximilian Douglass Fleming. The award was presented to the family, as is the tradition during Black History Month. In attendance was Washington, D.C. Mayor, Muriel Bowser, a Jack and Jill mother herself.
Mayor Fleming’s mother Patricia Stubbs Fleming enjoyed a positive and powerful career path at the Federal level. She served as Legislative Assistant to members of the United States House of Representatives, Assistant to the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, the Director of Intergovernmental and Legislation Affairs for the Office of Civil Rights, and the United States Department of Education.
In 1994, she was appointed White House director of AIDS policy. As a former assistant to the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Patricia Stubbs Fleming told the President and AIDS workers at the White House, “For the first 12 years of the AIDS epidemic, I stood on the outside of the administration looking in, shouting to be heard and banging on the doors of a bureaucracy that too often turned a deaf ear…. Today, I am proud to stand here beside you, inside the door.”
Mayor Fleming is carrying on his family’s tradition of community service, and his grandmother’s legacy. In addition to his volunteer work for Nevada City, he is the president of the Board of Directors of the Food Bank of Nevada County, and a past president and current member of the Board of Directors of the Miners Foundry. He is also Nevada City’s first Black city council member and mayor.
The award was presented to the family by Jack and Jill America President Kornisha McGill Brown to Doug’s mother, Patricia Stubbs Fleming representing the family. “My grandmother passed away in 1975, but she lives on through the work of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and through all of you. Today, we all continue what she started, providing social, cultural, and educational opportunities for children, and we remain committed to developing leaders for the future,” Mayor Fleming said.