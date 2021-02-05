Nevada City manager, attorney could be out

The Nevada City Council could be shaking up its city manager and city attorney positions next week.

The council agenda for Wednesday lists the appointment of an acting and interim city manager as an item during a closed session. The evaluation of the performance of the city manager is also listed as a closed session item.

City Manager Catrina Olson first came to the city in 2007 as a finance manager before becoming assistant city manager in 2013, according to city records.

Olson was officially named city manager in 2018 after former City Manager Mark Prestwich resigned the previous year to take a position in Napa County.

Their consent calendar lists a recommendation to name Jones and Mayer attorney Dean Pucci as city attorney while current City Attorney Crissy Hodgson transitions to assistant city attorney.

Hodgson was appointed to the position from Jones and Mayer, the city’s contracted legal firm, following the retirement of long-time City Attorney Hal DeGraw last year.

The items come following a special closed session meeting last Monday, in which the council evaluated the performance of both employees.

