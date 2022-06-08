Nevada City man to be charged with statutory rape

A 26-year-old Nevada City man was taken into custody Tuesday night after skipping a court appearance to face an accusation of statutory rape.

Jonathan Thomas Rogers, a prep cook, according to the Nevada County Jail Media Report, was arrested on a warrant when he failed to appear at a prior court date, District Attorney Jesse Wilson said in an email.

The California Penal Code pertaining to Rape, Abduction, Carnal Abuse of Children and Seduction indicates that “Any person who engages in an act of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor who is more than three years younger than the perpetrator is guilty of either a misdemeanor or a felony, and shall be punished by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year.”

Wilson said the crime Rogers is accused of committing was a single incident with a specific date that was reported by a family member of the victim.

Rogers was being held on $25,000 bail until Wednesday afternoon, when it dropped to $15,000.

“Court considers factors related to public safety, safety of the alleged victim and flight risk and then makes a final decision as to what bail should be set at,” Wilson said. “They denied our request for the higher amount.”

