Nevada City man escapes fiery crash, deer suspected as cause

A 46 year old Nevada City man escaped the wreck of his overturned vehicle before it became engulfed in flames Monday night off of Banner Quaker Hill Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), officers from the Grass Valley office responded to reports of a solo vehicle collision into a tree, that caught fire, at about 11:20 p.m. Monday at Banner Quaker Hill Road near Quaker Hill Cross Road east of Nevada City.

Officers arrived to locate a 2006 Dodge Durango that had overturned and was fully engulfed in flames, as well as driver James Williams, who was able to crawl out of the vehicle before it burned.

A preliminary investigation into the incident indicated that Williams had been driving the Dodge east on Banner Quaker Hill Road and made an unsafe turning movement to avoid a deer, causing the Dodge to overturn and hit a tree according to CHP officials.

Williams suffered major injuries and was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

According to CHP officials, the cause of the collision remains under investigation. It is also unknown if Williams had been wearing a seat belt during the collision.

Neither alcohol or drugs are a suspected factor.

Source: CHP