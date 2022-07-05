Nevada City man accused of pointing gun at father’s head

A Nevada City man accused of forcing his way into his father’s home, pointing a loaded gun at his head and threatening to shoot remained Tuesday in the Nevada County Jail, authorities said.

Those accusations against Jacob Michael Rudolph Smith, 35, then led to the discovery of illegal guns, firearm manufacturing kits and hundreds of cartridges of ammunition, a news release states.

Smith faces two felony counts of possession of an assault weapon, and one count each of threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize, assault with a firearm, second-degree burglary and altering a serial number on a firearm. He faces a misdemeanor count of possession of a narcotic controlled substance, jail reports state.

Jailed Saturday, Smith remained held Tuesday on $52,000 in bond, reports state.

Nevada County deputies responded to a disturbance Saturday morning at a Newtown Road home, Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg said in a news release.

“The reporting party advised his son, Jacob Smith, 35, of Nevada City, forced his way into their residence, placed a loaded gun to his father’s head, and threatened to shoot him,” Trygg said.

Deputies determined Smith fled, learning that he lived in the Rough and Ready area. They then found him at his home, where he surrendered. A search revealed no firearms, though they did discover about a gram of suspected cocaine in a small bag in his boot, reports state.

Deputies later that day asked for a gun violence restraining order against Smith, which was approved. They also received a search warrant for Smith’s property, finding several illegal firearms, firearm manufacturing kits and several hundred cartridges of ammunition, which led to additional charges, the release states.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com