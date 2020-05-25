Nevada City Lions at work during COVID-19 stay-at-home mandate

As some counties in Northern California were adjusting to Stage 2 of the COVID-19 stay-at-home mandate, several members of the Nevada City Lions Club performed some much-needed landscape maintenance at the Nevada County Historical Society Library’s entrance gardens. Lion Verne Taylor organized a small work party to meet at the local historical society library for weed eating, raking, trimming of shrubs and general maintenance of the main entrance. Coming out of winter into bright sunny days, not only did the shrubs and other flowers grow significantly, but weeds grew as well. During a recent Zoom meeting among Nevada City Lion members, many suggestions were shared among those present on what could be done in the community while still observing safe distancing. Taylor suggested that a small work party meet in front of the historical library to perform a couple of hours of yard work to clean up the entrance.

The work party quickly cleaned up the landscape area with a weed-eater, clippers for the shrubs, a couple rakes and a leaf blower in just under an hour and a half. While there, Lion Ina Elrod commented with her clippers in hand as she was trimming a Rosemary bush that “at least the rosemary bush was getting a haircut.”

The sunny spring day was perfect with mild temperatures along with little or no wind to make the job easier on those present. The Lion members all gathered for a photo, wearing face masks when near one another.

The Nevada City Lions expect to perform other similar outdoor activities in the upcoming weeks while all are observing Stage 2 of the limited re-opening of communities, including similar landscape maintenance needed at the city owned Pioneer Cemetery in Nevada City along with a local road clean-up soon thereafter.

Lion President Diana Beer stated, “We look forward to the pandemic being part of history, but until it is completely safe to move about without any health restrictions, we are constantly thinking of enjoyable and fun projects to get us out in the communities.”