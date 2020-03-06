Nevada City Library to host event on guns and responsibility

Two programs at the Madelyn Helling Library in March will explore the controversy around guns and responsibility.

First, on March 13, is an event in collaboration with POV, the award-winning independent nonfiction film series on PBS (www.pbs.org/pov). From 4 to 5:30 p.m., the library will be hosting a viewing of the PBS POV short film, “Quest.”

Filmed with vérité intimacy for nearly a decade, QUEST is the moving portrait of a family from North Philadelphia. Beginning during the Obama presidency, Christopher “Quest” Rainey and his wife, Christine’a “Ma Quest,” raise a family while nurturing a community of hip-hop artists in their basement home music studio.

Epic in scope, QUEST is a vivid illumination of race and class in America. Popcorn will be served, and there will be time for a brief conversation following.

Second, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on March 26 is a Livingroom Conversation on Guns & Responsibility. Living Room Conversations offers a simple, sociable and structured way to practice communicating across differences while building understanding and relationships. Rather than debating or convincing others, we take turns talking to share and learn. No preparation is required.

Guns, the Second Amendment, and gun control are topics that often bring forth strong passions and opinions. They are repeatedly used to put people into two neat categories: those for stronger gun rights and those for stronger gun control, Republicans and Democrats, liberals and conservatives. However, things are not always that simple. This conversation focuses on our own personal experience with guns and how these experiences have shaped our opinions.

This conversation seeks to help us develop a deeper understanding of the opportunities and challenges surrounding gun ownership.

For more information, visit the Events Calendar at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.