Nevada City legal seminar on protecting livestock

A noon time legal seminar, “Laws Protecting Livestock: Free Range and Fencing Laws, and Preventing Harassment by Dogs,” is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. on June 18 in the Law Library of the Nevada County Superior Court, 201 Church St. in Nevada City.

Historically, common law required property owners to fence in their livestock, but California was a pioneer in the free range movement, adopting laws that required property owners to fence out livestock owned by others. Learn how California fencing and free range laws strive to achieve a balance between the often conflicting property rights of livestock owners, pet owners and the public. The seminar will also explain how California laws regulate vicious and dangerous dogs that present a risk to others.

Presented by attorney Fran Cole, the seminar is open to attorneys and the general public. A partner in Diamond, Baker, Mitchell, LLP, Cole is a business transactions attorney, with over 30 years of experience negotiating, preparing and managing contracts and financing structures for individuals, corporations, joint ventures, partnerships and other types of organizations. She advises clients in corporate governance, capital and business formation, leases, mergers and business acquisitions, business litigation, due diligence, commercial transactions, securities law compliance, investment management and other areas of regulatory law. Cole also serves the community by advising a number of local nonprofits as their legal counsel and serving on several boards of directors. Attorneys will receive one hour of MCLE credit. To enroll, please call 530-265-7161 or email Law.Library@nccourt.net. Arrive by 11:45 a.m. to complete registration. The cost is $30 for attorneys and $15 for members of the public.