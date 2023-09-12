Nevada City is expected to be looking into changes to goals, policies, and implementation measures designed to protect the community as they relate to climate change at this week’s regularly scheduled city council meeting.
The council will meet on Wednesday, September 13 at 6 p.m. in the chambers of City Hall located at 317 Broad Street in Nevada City.
The Climate Adaptation and Public Safety Element Update (CAPSE) is the section of the City’s Safety and Noise chapters, also called elements, which are required elements of general plans subject to the requirements of California Government Code, according to the Chapter 6 of the Nevada City General Plan adopted September 13, 2023.
California’s recent historic heat, wildfires, droughts, floods, mudslides, and public safety power shut-offs represent the types of climate change impacts that will be experienced with increasing frequency and severity, according to the Plan.
These impacts threaten to make all the significant issues currently faced by the City, such as economic recovery, the housing crisis, homelessness, equity, and sustainable water supply, more critical, challenging, and expensive.
Other elements in the plan include emergency preparedness and evacuation, fire hazards and protection, hazardous materials and mining hazards, and severe weather.
Possible changes in written policy for public meetings
The City Council wishes to consider a Manual amendment that would address the consent agenda and the public.
The requested amendment would add language describing the consent agenda, set out ways to separately consider consent agenda items at a meeting, and provide for public comment on the consent agenda.
During a recent meeting, members of the public attended a meeting expecting to “pull an item” from the consent calendar on the agenda for additional discussion prior to approval.
Members of staff explained that only members of the Council or Staff can pull an item and that if a member of the public wishes continued discussion, they are directed to email or call a member of the Council and request the item be pulled.
The suggested language presented to the Council will allow members of the public to pull items without requesting action from the Council, which may consequently cause meetings to go longer.
Daniela Fernández, Mayor of Nevada City requested that the written policy and traditional procedure be aligned and the discussion become a part of a regularly scheduled meeting.
Vibrancy: Arts, Culture, & Distinction
A public hearing in consideration of a proposed ordinance establishes the Public Arts Commission and fixes membership of the commission at seven (7) members.
The first reading of the ordinance will include guidelines such as members of the Commission reside in Nevada County, are appointed by the city council and serve at the council’s pleasure, and do not hold any paid office or employment in the city government, according to the agenda.
Three members shall be at-large representatives, including one youth commissioner at least 16 years of age and not older than 18 years of age at the time of appointment, and two artists in residence or those persons who have demonstrated a strong commitment to the arts through individual patronage, education, or professional experience or knowledge of a particular arts and culture field.
Four members shall represent external stakeholder groups including one representative of a local historical society or similar group, one representative of a local arts council or similar group, one representative of a local chamber of commerce or similar group, and one representative of the Nisenan Tribe, according to the report.
A second reading and possible adoption of the ordinance is recommended for September 27, 2023.
