Nevada City forges ahead with city manager search

It’s been a month since Nevada City began its search for a permanent city manager.

No target date has been set for interim City Manager Joan Phillipe’s departure, and she herself remains flexible.

“I don’t have that date as yet, but will remain in the interim position until a new city manager is on board,” said Phillipe. “I anticipate it will be in six weeks.”

Phillipe declined to disclose the names of any applicants. Applications are in the review process now.

She also declined to name a precise compensation package for the City Manager’s Office.





“The salary is under review,” she said. “And there is not an anticipated starting date at this time.”

The city is using recruitment firm Ralph Anderson & Associates of Rocklin to assist in identifying candidates. The firm emphasizes the city is looking for an energetic candidate, and one who is also engaging with a commitment to public service.

Citing a population of 3,200, the city has a fiscal year 2021-22 budget of $11 million and about a $5.3 million general fund budget. The city’s bond rating is listed as AA. The city manager is responsible for directing, coordinating and managing the overall administrative activities and operation of the city, and advises and assists the City Council while exercising significant independent judgment and initiative.

Phillipe anticipates one of the first orders of business for a new city manager is likely to convene a strategic planning session with the council.

“That process will determine goals, objectives and priorities for the city and the new manager,” she said.

For a small, rural town like Nevada City, the city manager will need to be comfortable with a hands-on and collaborative approach to day-to-day management, the Anderson & Associates’ profile states. This will include providing strong leadership and frequent interaction with a small team.

A robust educational background will also be necessary, Phillipe said.

“A bachelor’s degree from an accredited university with major course work in finance, planning, public or business administration, or a closely related field is required,” she said. “And an advanced degree may be a plus based on overall career experience.”

The police chief position is also currently held by an interim, Ted Stec. Phillipe has said that recruitment for a new police chief has not started.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com