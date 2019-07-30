Nevada City Film Festival starts Aug. 23; tickets on sale now

TICKETS: Tickets are available online at www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com , by calling 530-362-8601 or at the festival’s office, 110 Union St. Nevada City, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Attendees to the Nevada City Film Festival have until Aug. 9 to buy early bird passes.

The 19th annual festival — held this year from Aug. 23 to 30 — will feature almost 100 award-winning short and feature length films. Forty-five filmmakers will participate in workshops, panel discussions and question-and-answer sessions.

“This year’s official selections are bold, bright and beautiful films, that are ushering in an exciting new era of filmmaking that includes new stories told by new voices in new ways,” festival director Jesse Locks said in a release. “This year’s festival is truly for the movie lovers out there, if movies — independent films in particular — are your thing, you can’t miss this year’s lineup, because we’ll be hard pressed to repeat it!”

Early bird passes are $99. Passes after Aug. 9 cost $150.

Tickets are available online at http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com, by calling 530-362-8601 or at the festival’s office, 110 Union St., Nevada City, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Attendees can buy individual tickets at each venue during the festival.

Films will be shown at the Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St.; Onyx Theatre, 107 Argall Way; Pioneer Park, 427 Nimrod St.; and the festival’s headquarters, 110 Union St., all in Nevada City.