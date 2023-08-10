NeverEnding Story

The Nevada City Film Festival is working with the Nevada Theatre to hold year round film festival sponsored events. Aug. 25-27 Nevada City Film Festival plans to hold their Watch & Wonder mini-fest film at the Nevada Theatre showing films such as Labyrinth, The Last Unicorn, and The Never Ending Story.

 Courtesy NCFF

Nevada City Film Festival (NCFF) presents Watch & Wonder, a three-day mini-fest for the Young and Young at Heart, featuring programming that inspires a sense of awe through the magic of film, dance, puppetry, and more, August 25-27 at the historic Nevada Theatre.

Coming off of a successful twenty-third annual international film festival and Movies Under the Pines outdoor film series, NCFF is launching a new event that will appeal to all ages, with an emphasis on younger audiences.