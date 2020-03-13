Nevada City Film Festival makes Top 10 list
The Nevada City Film Fest is No. 3 on a USA Today Top 10 list, a ranking revealed at 9 a.m. Friday.
The local film festival had been nominated for the 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards. An expert panel selected it as a contender for Best Film Festival. The winners were announced Friday.
The Nevada City Film Festival beat Dances With Films, Los Angeles; Atlanta Film Festival, Atlanta; and the Chicago International Film Festival, Chicago, among others.
No. 1 is the Ann Arbor Film Festival, Ann Arbor, Michigan. No. 2 is the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Santa Barbara, California.
The winners were determined by popular vote.
