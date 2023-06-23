NCFF residency program

Nevada City Film Festival film makers and producers get the opportunity to gather and experience the most of the community while they’re here during the Producers Retreat.

 Myleen Hollero

The Nevada City Film Festival (NCFF) does much more than bring films to our community for viewing pleasure. In addition to bringing top independent international films and filmmakers to Nevada County, the festival also works to support the create process and health of the individuals who entertain, inspire and thrill us with their stories. Don’t miss out on these unique opportunities to rub elbows and network with visiting filmmakers this weekend during the 23rd annual Nevada City Film Festival.

Filmmaker Residency Program & Producers Retreat