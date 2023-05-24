Staff Writer
If you are a lover of animation, the Nevada City Film Festival’s Movies Under The Pines series will have plenty to offer this summer.
The Nevada City Film Festival takes place this year June 23-25, earlier than the usual August or September screenings. That means the first Movies Under The Pines screening on June 23—the animated classic “The Iron Giant”—will happen concurrently with the fest. Other screenings will be “Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit” on July 7 and “Song Of The Sea” on July 28.
All Movies Under The Pines showings will take place at the bandshell in Nevada City’s Pioneer Park.
“It’s so hard to choose which movies should be in Movies Under The Pines,” said Nevada City Film Festival Executive Director Jesse Locks. “There’s just so many out there. When you look at classics to cult films, children’s films. Do you do Pixar movies? What are people going to like that is still relevant? It’s hard.”
Locks said she had been mulling over the idea about MUTP offering more animation, which helped in cutting down the vast array of options from which the festival had to choose. After a discussion with Romero Alves, Online Programming Director for Nevada City Film Festival, they realized that the world of animation is huge and doesn’t have to be limited to Disney and Pixar.
“We started looking at anime and for some reason they don’t allow you to show certain kinds of anime outdoors, it can only be in a theater,” Locks said. “So that kind of further narrowed (the selection) down. And I had always really liked those Celtic films that had come out of Cartoon Saloon, which is an animation company in Ireland and that’s what ‘Song Of The Sea’ is. It’s kind of folklore and it’s just really beautiful and the story is absolutely riveting but it’s just gorgeous to watch.”
“Iron Giant,” Locks said, had come up a couple times in the many years of organizing other movies. She and her staff determined it was an animated feature film that both kids and adults will like. When it was released, she added, it was a sleeper hit with a lot of people. The festival took into consideration that there are people probably haven’t seen it on the big screen, not to mention the generation who simply hasn’t seen it for a while.
“Then we were talking about other forms of animation, like stop-motion. And of course the first stop-motion animated film to ever win an Oscar was ‘Wallace & Gromit.’
“We thought that would be fun to throw in there. If you think about it holistically it’s a lot of different kinds of animated films, all of the highest quality. This is more in the vein of independent, international filmmaking. This really stayed true to that mission to show stuff that may not be that widely known, or it just needs a revival too because people hadn’t seen it in a while.”
The Nevada City Film Festival has also been considerate of neighbors who live around Pioneer Park; showing more family-oriented films may help shorten the evening and thus alleviate the noise coming from the park at later hours. Additionally, the movies top off at around an hour and a half.
Locks said: “We’re doing gates at 7:30 p.m. which lends itself to at least an hour of picnicking, which I think is a fun way to incorporate this whole outdoor film series. I know some people just want to come, sit down, watch the movie and leave. But then it’s like, if you want this whole outdoor experience which is, come to the movie, bring a picnic, have lawn games, go up to the swing sets and stuff like that and burn off that energy then be able to sit and focus and watch a movie for an hour and a half. I think it makes for a really quality evening that’s not very expensive. It’s accessible for a lot of folks. It’s safe fun for everyone.”
The Nevada City Film Festival is still seeking volunteers not only for its main event but for the Movies Under The Pines series. MUTP is one of the festival’s biggest ventures for the year, and production on the series is extensive from transporting the inflatable screen to setting up fences and performing customer transactions. For a 90-minute film, hours and hours of work have gone into guaranteeing its success.
“Often times, people won’t even come for the movie; it’s for the experience,” Locks said. “We get this experience you don’t necessarily get in the theater.”
For more information on Movies Under The Pines and the Nevada City Film Festival, visit nevadacityfilmfestival.com.