Nevada City extends commercial eviction moratorium

In its first meeting live streamed on YouTube, the Nevada City Council focused on economic relief efforts and rescheduling items that require substantial public input.

The council voted Wednesday to contribute $5,000 to the Nevada County Relief Fund, a philanthropic vehicle meant to benefit local small businesses and nonprofits.

“Many argue this probably is the worst time ever to try to raise money, and I think that’s true, except that it’s probably also the best time,” county project administrator Caleb Dardick said at the meeting.

The Board of Supervisors contributed $100,000 in seed funding this month in hopes of receiving up to $1 million in donations from the community to be administered by the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation through the Sierra Business Council and Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Dardick said there is potential for the fund to provide the infrastructure for larger projects that require centralizing resources, such as PG&E Public Safety Power Shut-offs and wildfire resilience.

The city’s contribution will be re-allocated from the Community and Economic Support Program, which funds special events and marketing activities for enterprises through an application and approval process.

Nevada City Manager Catrina Olson said the city would provide the council with a budget update at the next meeting and work with its consultants to find the extent of its sales tax losses, which could be much worse than initially anticipated.

“It’s very bleak right now,” Olson said. “The ‘20-21 budget is going to be a tough one to patch together.”

During the meeting the council also extended its temporary moratorium on commercial evictions through May 31. The council passed a 30-day ordinance enacting a moratorium on both residential and commercial evictions in March that was superseded days later by a state order only covering residential properties.

The state order extended the residential eviction moratorium to May 31 and the council extended the city’s commercial eviction moratorium to the same date.

“We knew we had to do this,” council member Duane Strawser said. “It’s a commonsense step forward.”

The council continued a public hearing to consider amending the city’s 5G wireless telecom ordinance passed last year. Since the ordinance’s passage a working group has hammered out changes following calls for a stricter ordinance or outright ban. The item will return to the council May 13.

City officials said one telecom permit is being processed now.

A public hearing considering a variance for the National Hotel sign was continued to June.

The council also swore-in the three winners of the March election, Doug Fleming, Daniela Fernandez and incumbent Mayor Reinette Senum. The newly elected council members will be seated in July.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.