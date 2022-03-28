 Nevada City Elks donate to 4-H youth program | TheUnion.com
Nevada City Elks donate to 4-H youth program

Submitted by Elsie Durgin

 

The Nevada City Elks Lodge #518 recently presented the 4-H Youth Development Program and the Nevada County 4-H Summer Camp Program with equipment to improve the 4-H Camp and make a positive impact on the lives of young people in Nevada County and surrounding areas. This donation was made possible through the Elks National Foundation (ENF) 2021-22 Gratitude Grant. The items donated are five bow cases, two pop-up canopies, two five-gallon wheeled water dispensers, and eight LED lighted, reflective safety cones. Pictured from left, standing, are Esteban Salinas, Dan Macon (4-H County Director for Nevada and Placer Counties), Elsie Durgin and Bryan Heath. Kneeling is Jeff Tynan. Not pictured but instrumental in organizing the donation was Jill Simmons, 4-H Program Representative at UC Davis. To learn more about the Nevada City Elks Lodge #518, call 530-265-4920.
Photo submitted by Elsie Durgan.

 

