Nevada City debates controlled burns of green waste

Nevada City won’t allow exceptions to its burn ordinance, denying a community housing group that wants to dispose of downed and dead trees.

Nevada City Cohousing, a 34-unit community within walking distance of downtown, requested the exemption at the behest of Charles Durrett, a co-architect who designed the 11-acre site in 2002. But rather than completely extinguish the proposal, the council last week did leave open a window of opportunity, though no council member endorsed any action.

Mayor Duane Strawser asked the council if it wanted to direct staff to consider coming back to allow an exemption.

“So it doesn’t look like I have a motion” he said after a lengthy debate. “So, we’re not moving forward with direction to staff to change things and leave the ordinance as is, and move forward as quickly as we can with an investigation on options.”

Fire Chief Sam Goodspeed initiated proceedings, telling the council he previously met with Durrett. Because the terrain has deep ravines and steep slopes for tractors to haul out trees, Durret recommended the most efficient way was allow burn piles.





“City Attorney Dean Pucci said, the way the ordinance is written, it’s unlawful for council to arbitrarily issue an exemption,” Goodspeed said.

Goodspeed told the council that five years ago he granted an exemption for a controlled burn, which churned smoke into downtown, generating many complaints.

However, Durrett pointed out more than 20 of Cohousing’s 85 residents are older than 65, and not physically capable of moving debris. Additionally, recycle bins are inadequate. They have a chipper, but the damp chips on the ground began killing living trees and the best way to proceed is a burn cycle.

“People doing the burn have to be super qualified,” said Durrett. “… we just want to mitigate our fire danger. Our property is chock full of kindling.”

EXTENSIVE FUEL LOAD

Durrett added that residents are qualified to do controlled burns and have taken every precaution. They know they cannot burn during dry times. He hopes rain returns in March, and suggested Goodspeed could learn when the precipitation begins and they could do burns just before that.

Vice Mayor Douglas Fleming said he expected it would require more than a few burn days to mitigate the extensive fuel load.

“I don’t see how we allow it for one and then not having others saying, ‘I want it, too,’” Fleming said. “I have to defer to Chief Goodspeed’s wisdom. He’s the expert. My inclination is to say ‘no,’ unless we figure a way to make it more equitable.”

Council member Daniela Fernandez asked about the possibility of implementing a program of certifying people to do burns safely. Goodspeed said he’d recommend against such action, as he did not have enough staff to educate people individually. He added that the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County has had green waste days in the city to haul off debris, and that the county scheduled six more in the next couple of months. Also, there are recycle bins and landfills.

“City Council approved contracts with city vendors and hear plenty of compliments of work in the city, the park and Deer Creek environs and the Providence Mine. I don’t want to go backwards on such a long standing ordinance,” he said.

Strawser said he wanted to see what grants could be found which could help with debris disposal.

“Cohousing is in a dicey location and it’s hard to gain access (to debris),” he added. “But what would it cost to punch a road in to gain access to remove debris? What would be the cost versus trying to load it out by hand?”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com