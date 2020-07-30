Nevada City Crystal & Glass to be sold by owner

Nevada City Crystal & Glass will be sold by its original owner, Peter Ray, after 37 years of operation.

The store, at the corner of Pine and Commercial streets, sells jewelry, crystal and glass art, and decorative home goods.

“I hate to sell the store,” said Ray. “I’ve had a lot of fun in there and met a lot of great people.”

Ray recounted the transitions the store has seen since he opened it in 1983.

In 2000, Ray’s son-in-law Dave Iorns became part-owner alongside him, following a period in which a former employee of Ray’s owned the store. Ray and Iorns ran the store together for four years, at which point Ray decided to retire and Iorns became sole owner.

Iorns died in early 2018. Ray and his wife, Kathy Ray, have owned and operated the store since then.

“He owned it and ran it, and was very successful,” said Ray, remembering Iorns. “He was a good guy.”

Following a challenging year for his health, beginning with a heart attack in early 2019, Ray has reduced his time working in the store.

Current business hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday, and Ray is generally there on Mondays. The store employs one other individual.

According to Ray, the store has gathered a sizeable group of loyal customers who often visit when in search of a gift. “After 37 years, you’re going to have a lot of repeat business if you treat your customers right,” he said.

With regards to Ray’s vision for the future of the store, he said, “We’re hoping that somebody will come along and do the same thing we’ve done, and keep it going.”

Ray said he would offer to provide training to the store’s next owner. “Whoever it is, I can stay and train them. I’d be willing to give any advice I can give,” he said.

However, Ray said he has not yet made the decision to sell the store publicly, and the search for a new owner is just beginning.

About selling the store amid a period of uncertainty for many retail businesses, Ray said, “COVID-19 and the economic situation in Nevada County have nothing to do with the selling of the store. It’s a medical situation only,” said Ray.

“In the meantime, we’re doing some pretty good business,” he said, emphasizing that he would not be considering selling the store if it were not for complications to his health. “I have too much fun there.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.