Nevada City Council to vote on filling empty seat
The Nevada City Council is scheduled on Thursday to vote on a resolution that, if passed, would place former Councilman David Parker back on the council.
Former Mayor Reinette Senum resigned her post July 8, moments after starting a new-four year term. The council isn’t required to appoint a replacement, though it can fill the position until the Nov. 3 election.
According to the council’s agenda, it will vote to place Parker in the seat for the next three months.
Parker ran for the seat in the March election but was not among the top three vote-getters, and he lost his seat. He would need to formally declare for office and win the November election to have a full term.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User