Nevada City Council to vote on filling empty seat

The Nevada City Council is scheduled on Thursday to vote on a resolution that, if passed, would place former Councilman David Parker back on the council.

Former Mayor Reinette Senum resigned her post July 8, moments after starting a new-four year term. The council isn’t required to appoint a replacement, though it can fill the position until the Nov. 3 election.

According to the council’s agenda, it will vote to place Parker in the seat for the next three months.

Parker ran for the seat in the March election but was not among the top three vote-getters, and he lost his seat. He would need to formally declare for office and win the November election to have a full term.