Nevada City Council to gather before voting on Mayor Reinette Senum’s title

Nevada City officials plan to meet privately before their next scheduled City Council meeting on Dec. 10, when Mayor Reinette Senum will face the possible removal of her mayorship.

According to Nevada City Manager Catrina Olson, the council will hold a closed-door governance training course on Monday, but the purpose of the meeting is not entirely clear.

Senum said the meeting might provide the opportunity to soften tensions and avoid a vote on removing her title as mayor. Other council members disagree.

“It’s so the council and staff can address the concerns in-house, which would be best for all parties concerned,” Senum said Friday.

Olson, however, contends the training course is “not a meeting and isn’t public.”

“It is a Governance Training Course that will be facilitated by a trainer that has put on many trainings for the city over the years,” Olson states in an email.

According to California’s Brown Act, a meeting is defined as “any congregation of a majority of the members of a legislative body at the same time and location, including teleconference location … to hear, discuss, deliberate, or take action on any item that is within the subject matter jurisdiction of the legislative body.”

According to Council member Duane Strawser, Olson contacted council members asking them the best time for Monday’s meeting.

At the last meeting the council voted to add discussion of sanctioning Senum or removing her title to the agenda for their Dec. 10 meeting.

Council member David Parker said the Monday meeting would focus on guidelines for maintaining the rules of the city and would not have an effect on the possible vote to remove or sanction Senum.

“That’s definitely a thing that’s still happening,” Parker said.

Strawser, who described the Monday meeting as a mediation-type set up, said he doesn’t know what’s planned but isn’t hopeful for the outcome.

“We’ve gone through this over and over through the years with Reinette. It’s been brewing for too many years.” Strawser said. “To me we just need to deal with this head on, and not brush it under the rug, but I’m willing to see what happens.”

Nevada City Attorney Hal DeGraw said he was not aware of any meeting prior to the scheduled Dec. 10 City Council meeting.

