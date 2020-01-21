Nevada City Council to consider Spring Street parking structure

During its meeting tonight the Nevada City Council will consider adopting plans for a potential five-level, 190-space parking structure to replace the 21-space lot on Spring Street behind the National Hotel.

For the last two years the Nevada City Council has emphasized increased parking availability as part of its priority infrastructure planning, with more spaces slated for the city-owned Spring Street lot since 2018.

The parking structure would include two stories above ground and two or three below, with the structure offering between 170-190 spaces depending on the final design. The building would also feature about 6,000 square feet of commercial space at the front end of the property for three tenants with parking in the back.

“Currently it’s just an above-ground parking area — kind of small sized — and then a natural slope. There’s no buildings,” City Engineer Bryan McAlister said. “With the proposed structure there would be one building, but it would include some commercial space fronting Spring Street that would help it look more like a commercial building. That way it’ll look more suitable from the street.”

The structure also includes Americans with Disabilities Act accessible parking spaces, stairways and an elevator. The council will also consider adding bike parking, electric vehicle charging stations and solar panels.

Due to the topography, the commercial part of the building will be more prominent than the parking area behind it, with the north-facing side of the building rising 33 feet high while the back slopes down to just 16.5 feet. While the current lot offers free three- or four-hour parking, the new structure would likely be subject to the city’s increased 50-cent meter fee, which would help reimburse costs.

According to McAlister, the design and environmental review should take about a year to complete, with final completion dates harder to predict.

“I would hope it could be done within the next two years, but a lot still needs to fall into place for that to happen,” McAlister said.

The city is also working on increased parking plans for a Clark Street project that was used during Victorian Christmas, but is still looking to incorporate neighbors into that planning process before moving forward.

McAlister said the city will be deliberate in including the public input, particularly in terms of the aesthetics, since the change will affect an important part of the city’s historic downtown area.

