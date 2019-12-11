Nevada City Council takes no action against Mayor Reinette Senum (VIDEO)

Nevada City Mayor Reinette Senum survived Tuesday’s Nevada City Council meeting with her title intact after no motion was made following discussion of a possible sanction against her.

Council member David Parker said he couldn’t support sanctioning Senum, arguing it wouldn’t do the city any good.

Although no motion for censure was made, several council members asked the mayor to tone down her comments going forward.

When asked if the meeting accomplished anything with no motions made, Council member Duane Strawser said: “Only time will tell.”

During the meeting, in which the council spoke openly about what led it to this point, Strawser said the tension in the last six months has affected city staff.

During the public comment period, several former Nevada City mayors spoke out against the way Senum has handled meetings in the past and how she uses her role as mayor.

“Historically, the mayor represents the agreed upon will of the City Council,” former five-term mayor Paul Matson said.

