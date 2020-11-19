Nevada City Council sets special meeting for Friday, Nov. 20
Staff Writer
The Nevada City Council will hold a special meeting at 8 a.m. Friday to address the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Councilman Doug Fleming said the meeting would provide guidance to staff and policy direction to businesses.
“I think there needs to be an education component that needs to be proactive rather than reactive,” Fleming said.
Several public commenters addressed the council asking the city to impose stronger measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, believing current enforcement lets violators off the hook. Others wrote in asking not to enforce more mandates despite Nevada County moving into the “widespread” or most restrictive tier on the state’s reopening blueprint.
According to City Manager Catrina Olson, about 40 to 50 people commented.
People can watch the meeting on the city’s website, http://www.nevadacityca.gov or on its YouTube page by searching: Nevada City Public Meetings.
The public can send comments to nevadacity.olson@gmail.com.
To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User