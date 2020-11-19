Nevada City Council sets special meeting for Friday, Nov. 20

The Nevada City Council will hold a special meeting at 8 a.m. Friday to address the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Councilman Doug Fleming said the meeting would provide guidance to staff and policy direction to businesses.

“I think there needs to be an education component that needs to be proactive rather than reactive,” Fleming said.

Several public commenters addressed the council asking the city to impose stronger measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, believing current enforcement lets violators off the hook. Others wrote in asking not to enforce more mandates despite Nevada County moving into the “widespread” or most restrictive tier on the state’s reopening blueprint.

According to City Manager Catrina Olson, about 40 to 50 people commented.

People can watch the meeting on the city’s website, http://www.nevadacityca.gov or on its YouTube page by searching: Nevada City Public Meetings.

The public can send comments to nevadacity.olson@gmail.com.

