Nevada City Council sets special meeting about protest
The Nevada City Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday (August 20) to address this past weekend’s violence against protesters on Broad Street.
The council will reach out to organizers of the protest to provide a presentation during the meeting and will review body cam footage, if available.
Public comment about the protest meant for this past Wednesday’s meeting will be addressed at next week’s special meeting.
The city attorney is looking into ways people can submit additional comments while remaining anonymous, if they choose. A possible investigation into alleged inaction by Nevada City police officers, outside the normal internal investigation process, would require more research before going forward, the city attorney said.
More information about how to comment will be posted to the city’s website.
The protest, this past Sunday in downtown Nevada City, involved a confrontation between Black Lives Matter supporters and counter-protesters. Video shows counter-protesters clashing violently with the BLM supporters.
