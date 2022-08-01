Nevada City Council seeks input: Council invites stakeholders to help with strategic planning

During a meeting on July 14, The Nevada City Council provided information on City Manager Sean Grayson’s recommended process for a community-driven strategic plan for the city.

Now, it’s time to start working.

“Ultimately, it’s creating a process for the city to navigate a path towards its desired future,” Grayson said. “If you don’t know where you’re going, it is hard to stay on the right path.

In order to set this plan in motion, the City Council will be conducting strategic planning workshops from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and Aug. 17, with separate topics at each meeting. Topic and meeting information will be sent in advance to those who sign up for the meetings. Surveys and other instruments seeking input will be made available on the city’s website — http://www.nevadacityca.gov .

To sign up, contact Grayson at 530-265-2496, extension 119; or email him at sean.grayson@nevadacityca.gov .

“The city has had task-level things in the past, but never a golden object that supports the council and community — that can be stifling,” he added. “This allows us to gather info from the stakeholder groups and share with council and help the council achieve what the city’s goals are. It really is what lets us lay the framework for the future.”

The city’s plan will essentially set the gears in motion for future success in both policy and strategy. The council finds it critical that the public be involved in the shaping of the plan and invites all to contribute.

Residents, business investors, nonprofit organizations, faith-based organizations, education and community-based organizations, social justice and human rights groups and visitors to Nevada City are being asked for their participation.

“Everyone is eligible to participate,” said Grayson. “We will ask, what is your interest?”

He acknowledges that input from visitors to the area may differ from those who live here, including issues such as parking.

Grayson said: “The written plan will be a five-year plan reviewed annually with the council and will be a nimble and flexible plan. While the initiatives will likely not change in five years, you could have a drastic change in resources.”

