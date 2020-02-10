Nevada City Council scheduled to hold public hearing for 5G ordinance amendments

Residents unhappy with Nevada City’s 5G wireless telecom regulation ordinance could get a second chance to have their voices heard when the City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing Wednesday to decide whether to go forward with further changes.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 317 Broad St.

The telecom ordinance was passed in September with the understanding that once it was approved further amendments could be added to refine its protections.

Due to the concerns of attorney costs in continuing to tweak the ordinance, the council agreed to set up a working group to discuss the amendments proposed during a non-city hosted workshop, which it would then bring to an attorney to limit the billable hours.

Baron Bettenhousen, the city’s outside legal counsel, estimated adding the amendments to the ordinance would add about four to six hours of work at $175 an hour.

The public hearing is expected to begin Wednesday, but likely won’t finish that day. Because the working group has not met yet to discuss attorney comments on the proposed amendments, city staff is recommending the public hearing be continued to a later meeting.

