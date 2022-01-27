Nevada City Council picks new manager

The Nevada City Council on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sean Grayson as the new city manager.

Grayson comes to Nevada City from Rialto, where he currently serves as the fire chief, said Joan Phillipe, interim city manager.

Grayson will start Feb. 28. His contract calls for a salary of $155,000 a year, plus benefits.

For brief periods, Grayson has served as an interim city manager in Rialto from September 2020 to June, and he was interim city administrator for Rialto from December 2018 to July 2019.

Mayor Duane Strawser said Grayson brings to Nevada City strategic planning and team building abilities that will serve the city well. At the council meeting, Grayson expressed appreciation for his appointment.





“Nevada City is at the crossroads of history and progress, and I can’t think of a better place to serve or call home,” he said.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached a wroller@theunion.com