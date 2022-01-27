Nevada City Council picks new manager
The Nevada City Council on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sean Grayson as the new city manager.
Grayson comes to Nevada City from Rialto, where he currently serves as the fire chief, said Joan Phillipe, interim city manager.
Grayson will start Feb. 28. His contract calls for a salary of $155,000 a year, plus benefits.
For brief periods, Grayson has served as an interim city manager in Rialto from September 2020 to June, and he was interim city administrator for Rialto from December 2018 to July 2019.
Mayor Duane Strawser said Grayson brings to Nevada City strategic planning and team building abilities that will serve the city well. At the council meeting, Grayson expressed appreciation for his appointment.
“Nevada City is at the crossroads of history and progress, and I can’t think of a better place to serve or call home,” he said.
William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached a wroller@theunion.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Nevada City Council picks new manager
The Nevada City Council on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sean Grayson as the new city manager.