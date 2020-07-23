Nevada City Council opts to leave open council seat empty
The Nevada City Council on Thursday declined to appoint a replacement council member in the wake of former Mayor Reinette Senum’s resignation.
Unless the council changes course, it will have only four members until Nevada City voters install a fifth member in the Nov. 3 election.
A proposed resolution had called for appointing former council member David Parker, who in March lost his reelection bid. Council members Daniela Fernandez and Doug Fleming opposed the appointment, instead preferring to let the voters fill the spot.
The council voted 3 to 1 to leave the seat vacant. Mayor Erin Minett opposed.
“We have three months,” Fleming said. “It’s not that long.”
Minett, who favored the appointment, said a council member could grow sick and be unavailable to serve. Additionally, Parker has no plans to run for the office, and would gain no advantage in the election as an incumbent.
“We need to be able to function as best we can,” Minett said.
One reason for the appointment is the current composition of the city’s Planning Commission. The council must wait 90 days from Senum’s resignation before it can appoint someone to that panel.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User