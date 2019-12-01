Nevada City Council Monday gathering at Seaman’s Lodge is a meeting, is public

After officials said last week that a planned Monday gathering of members was “not a meeting and isn’t public,” the Nevada City Council has posted an agenda for a special meeting Monday morning, suggesting it will be a meeting open to the public.

Before the agenda was posted, the now special meeting was thought by some members of the Council to include attempts to mediate concerns over Mayor Reinette Senum’s public statements, which the Council agendized as a topic of its Dec. 10 regular meeting, including consideration of censuring Senum or removing her title.

An agenda was posted Friday as a “revised” version of an agenda of a special meeting posted Nov. 26 at the city website, with Governance Training with Gerry Preciado as the only agendized matter. Nevada City Manager Catrina Olson told The Union Nov. 25 the council would hold a closed-door governance training course on Monday, saying the training course is “not a meeting and isn’t public.”

On Friday, the agenda was revised to include, in addition to the training, discussion and possible action on changing the date of the regular City Council meeting scheduled for Dec. 10, meaning discussion on Senum could be on hold following the outcome of the special meeting.

According to Council member Erin Minett, who brought forward the motion for possible censure, the Council was concerned the mayor’s comments did not represent the views of the Council and may have been actively worked against the Council on the issue of regulating 5G wireless telecom facilities.

According to Olson, Monday’s meeting is a standard training course whose facilitator has administered many trainings over the years.

The meeting will be held 8:30 a.m. Monday, at Seaman’s Lodge in Nevada City’s Pioneer Park at 423 Nimrod St.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.