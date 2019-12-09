Nevada City Council deciding fate of Mayor Reinette Senum Tuesday

At 6:30 p.m. tonight at Nevada City Hall, the City Council is scheduled to determine whether Mayor Reinette Senum will face sanctions on accusations she voiced opinions not in line with the council without adequately disclosing they were not the views of the city.

Senum also faces censure, which could include the loss of the mayor position, for allegedly soliciting opposition to the city’s 5G wireless telecom facility regulations.

According to Nevada City’s Code of Conduct approved in 2007, the council “may impose sanctions on members whose conduct does not comply with the city’s ethical standards, such as reprimand, formal censure, loss of seniority or committee assignment, or budget restriction.”

According to the meeting’s agenda packet, Senum, who recently announced her plans to run for reelection on the council, will refute the allegation made by Vice Mayor Erin Minett point by point and challenge her to produce the correspondence that led to her concerns.

“Can Vice Mayor Minett put forward earlier emails, texts, or any type of communication to me, attempting to deal with this on a more professional basis? Why no communication or attempt to deal with in-house? Exactly whom is this divisive action actually serving?” Senum wrote in response to Minett’s complaint.

Several members of the public also weighed in by submitting comments to the city manager, with the response split between those who voiced support for the sanction and those backing the mayor.

Under the same agenda item, the city staff will also look for direction from the council on whether amendments should be made to the city code of conduct.

