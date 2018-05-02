Nevada City council candidates host debate

In June the voters of Nevada City will have four candidates to choose from to fill two open seats, the first time in more than a decade there has been a contested election.

Incumbents Evans Phelps and Duane Strawser and challengers Pauli Halstead and Erin Ruark Minett will compete for the two open seats. The top two vote-getters will serve four years on the five-person council and will take office in July.

On Thursday night, voters will have a chance to ask the candidates questions and hear their platforms.

A debate is set for Thursday at City Hall, 317 Broad St., starting at 6:30 p.m.

"This is the first time in 12 years the voters of Nevada City have a choice of who represents them in city government," said Phelps, who organized the event. "The great thing about local government is that you can get things done, people do have a voice … We are all volunteers trying to do our best for our community because we care, all of us."