Nevada City’s City Council met on Wednesday, and among other items on the agenda, the council officially voted on consideration of resolution 2023-23, a resolution establishing every June in Nevada City as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
“If this agenda item looks familiar to you, it’s probably because it’s the third time for this to hit your agenda,” said Sean Grayson, City Manager. “Not to minimize the point…but in June of 2021 the council approved a proclamation declaring that just that June, of 2021, as Pride Month and then in June of ’22 before I started you also had a proclamation proclaiming every June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Nevada City.
“This item essentially converts a proclamation into a resolution. So it’s the same phrasing but the big difference there is proclamations are ceremonial. They’re not voted upon, they’re not recorded…if I was nefarious I could just ignore them. I’m not nefarious nor would I ignore them anyway but nonetheless the resolution establishes the council’s policy on this matter. I would have you consider adopting the resolution.”
And that they did, by a unanimous vote. A ceremonial Pride flag raising will once again take place on June 1, and will seal the month of June as dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community in the process.
City Council member Lou Ceci offered his support for the resolution with words in addition to his vote.
“Yes, I am very happy to support this resolution and I wanted to focus on the word ‘pride.’ Ceci said. “It’s not a matter of personal pride. My mother, God rest her soul, always said ‘never be proud of anything that isn’t your own fault.’ I don’t think anything in my life I have done by myself; I’ve done it because I’ve been supported by family, by community, by friends. And I am proud of the LGBTQ community here in Nevada City. We are a community because we have shared in sufferings, we fought the same battles, and we have experienced the same joy.”
Councilman Adam Kline echoed the sentiment and gave his word to support the efforts made by the city.
“I welcome any opportunity to celebrate the LGBTQ+ people in my life and in this room who have been so patient through the 11 months of straight-Pride that bookend every Pride month,” Kline said. “A lot of people might not know about Osborn and Woods, two men who absolutely changed this town. I urge everybody in hearing these words if you haven’t already to read the article that was published in The Union written by Paul Matson about those two gentlemen. This city is a result of their work. This city every day is a result of the pride they had in their work. I’ve heard from a lot of people who are very excited that we’re doing this and the handful of people who are not. My advice to those would be to look at it like a friendly Atheist looks at Christmas time: ‘Maybe that’s not for me but they seem to all be very happy and all the colors are pretty.’ And then move on. I am thrilled to do this.”
“I am proud that our community accepts and tolerates everyone,” said Councilman Gary Petersen. “We are an inclusive community; everyone belongs here. I would encourage increased vigilance on the part of city staff and the police department. We’ve been vandalized, people have been treated very badly for who they are, and who they were born to be. It’s unacceptable. There’s no place for hate in our community.”
“Pride isn’t just about celebration and joy,” said Councilperson Daniela Fernandez. “It isn’t just about our cultural ancestors and people of the LGBTQ liberation movement. It is also Nevada City history with David Osborn and Charles Woods being tremendous contributors to the cultural fabric of Nevada City and the way we experience it today. They were forefathers of this community and their identities and sexualities were not in the background about that. This is Nevada City history also…I would just like for us to honor the way each movement for liberation wants to express itself. A flag is really important to the LGBTQ community because it represents visibility.”
Nevada City Mayor Doug Fleming, among council members, was enthusiastic about adopting the resolution and when asked for his vote, he exuberantly answered with a “hell yes!”
“I’m just sad that we have to keep doing this,” said Fleming. “That people make it necessary for us to reiterate we are a hate-free zone. I do appreciate our council members and Daniela make sure that we don’t forget.”