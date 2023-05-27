Pride Flags in Nevada City

A photograph of last year’s Gay Pride flags displayed on Broad Street in Nevada City. 

 Lou Ceci

Nevada City’s City Council met on Wednesday, and among other items on the agenda, the council officially voted on consideration of resolution 2023-23, a resolution establishing every June in Nevada City as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

“If this agenda item looks familiar to you, it’s probably because it’s the third time for this to hit your agenda,” said Sean Grayson, City Manager. “Not to minimize the point…but in June of 2021 the council approved a proclamation declaring that just that June, of 2021, as Pride Month and then in June of ’22 before I started you also had a proclamation proclaiming every June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Nevada City.