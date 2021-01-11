Nevada City could expand cannabis businesses

The Nevada City Council on Wednesday will discuss possible amendments to its cannabis ordinance that could allow indoor commercial cannabis cultivation and additional types of businesses.

At its meeting the council will provide direction to staff on whether to expand the range of businesses currently allowed, which may include outdoor nursery and outdoor personal cultivation. Currently all outdoor cultivation is prohibited.

People can watch the 6:30 p.m. meeting on YouTube by searching the “Nevada City Public Meeetings” channel and can comment by emailing nevadacity.olson@gmail.com.

The potential change comes as Nevada City’s cannabis tax revenue nearly doubled its expectation last year, raking in nearly $600,000 after budgeting for $310,000. The city expects $540,000 in revenue this year.

COUNTY

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors today will hold a public hearing on whether to ban industrial hemp cultivation.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City. While supervisors meet over Zoom, they gather in board chambers.

Last February, the board enacted an urgency ordinance temporarily banning industrial hemp cultivation that is set to expire next month.

The ordinance would make permanent what was first billed as a way to give the state more time to figure out its industrial hemp regulations, after it was removed from the federally controlled substance list in 2018.

Some local cannabis growers and organizations have come out in support of the ban, claiming the potential for cross-pollination of the nearly identical plants could harm their businesses, and arguing the market would not be profitable.

The Nevada County Farm Bureau has come out against the ban, raising concerns about the precedent set by banning a federally allowed commodity.

The public can participate in-person with a mask, via virtual kiosk at the Eric Rood Administrative Center and Truckee District 5 supervisor office/sheriff substation, or by calling 530-270-3474.

They can comment before the meeting by emailing BOS.PublicComment@co.nevada.ca.us or commenting at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/boardmeetings.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.