Staff Writer
Sean Grayson, city manager for Nevada City, welcomed the family of Beryl Robinson who passed away in his Nevada City home recently at the regularly scheduled city council meeting this week. Grayson remembered and honored the “hometown hero.”
There will be a Celebration of Life for Beryl Robinson this Saturday April 29 at 11 a.m. at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary located at 459 Hollow Way in Nevada City, according to Grayson.
The city council, who were all in attendance except for Mayor Doug Flemming, unanimously approved a request from the Magic Lantern Corporation to sponsor the Nevada City Film Festival in the amount of $2500 and to waive the $930 fee for use of the Pioneer Park bandshell and adjacent field for the “Movies Under the Pines” Outdoor Film Exhibition on June 23, July 7, and July 28, 2023.
“I love watching movies outdoors on that screen,” Councilmember Lou Ceci said, “and it’s a great way to enjoy a picnic outdoors with neighbors.”
This year three animated films will be featured, but the titles are yet to be released.
“One is a hand drawn anime film and the other is an old school Pixar movie,” Jesse Locks from the Nevada City Film Festival said.
Councilmember Gary Petersen expressed some concern about the city noise ordinances and the late night timing of the shows after dark.
“I remain concerned because the movies last year were louder by far and they also ran later than anything else in the park last year,” Petersen said. “I do support your work.”
A contract with Cal Poly Humboldt Sponsored Programs Foundation was approved by the council to develop a tier 1 cannabis equity assessment for future reparations from the state of California to individuals and businesses that were harmed by the War-on-Drugs over the past decades, according to the board report.
The Nevada City staff submitted an application for the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (Go-Biz) Cannabis Equity Grant program for $48,729.86 and that grant was awarded in January of 2023, according to Grayson.
The program will not exceed $30,000 and will be funded by the Go-Biz grant, according to Grayson.
“I’m here to speak in strong support of this item,” Diana Gamzon from the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance said. “What this grant does is directly help people from disadvantaged populations, the LGBTQ population, folks who may have a disability, female owned businesses, majority-minority owned businesses.”
The cannabis equity program is designed for cannabis businesses with majority ownership by underrepresented groups within the cannabis industry. Examples include but are not limited to BIPOC-owned, LGBTQIA-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned, according to the National Association of Cannabis Businesses website.
Gamzon read a quote from 1968 by an advisor to Richard Nixon on the Drug Enforcement Agency to illustrate what the cannabis equity grants are about: “You want to know what this War-on-Drugs was all about? We know we couldn’t make it illegal to be against the war or black, but by getting the public to associate the hippies with marijuana, and blacks with heroin, then criminalizing both heavily, we could disrupt those communities. We could arrest those leaders, break up their meetings and vilify them night after night on the evening news. Did we know we were lying about the drugs? Of course we did.”
Other announcements at the meeting included the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the Espirituart Gallery Café located at 426 Broad St, Nevada City on April 29, 2023 at 2 p.m.
April 30 — May 6 is recognized as the 54th annual professional municipal clerks week.
Sean Grayson celebrated his one year anniversary working as city manager.
Grayson also announced that parts of the Tribute Trial are closed over the next few weeks as there is tree removal and clean up from winter storms.