Nevada City Constitution Day Parade cancelled

Nevada City’s 2020 Constitution Day Parade, which typically happens the Sunday after Sept. 17, has been cancelled.

But the traditional reenactment of the signing of the U.S. Constitution by members of the Nevada City Masonic Lodge will likely take place and will be live-streamed, said parade committee chair Sean Metroka.

And the Famous Marching Presidents, an integral part of the parade, are preparing an educational video project to mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 26.

Founded by the late Col. William H. Lambert, Nevada City’s Constitution Day Parade has been held since 1967. It is one of the oldest and largest Constitution observances in the West, quite possibly in the entire United States. Since 1988, the parade has featured the Famous Marching Presidents (and their First Ladies), a nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve and celebrate the importance of the Constitution and the presidents.

The Famous Marching Presidents are producing an original play, “An Evening with Ellen,” highlighting Ellen Clark Sargent and the 19th Amendment. This original work, co-created by actress Mary Baird and writer Pamela Biery, is set in an interview format. Mary Baird portrays Ellen Sargent, while Nevada City businessman Rick Ewald interviews Ellen, from a present-day perspective. Terry Boyer will provide the master of ceremonies role.

The performance will be video-taped in the historic Nevada City Odd Fellows Oustomah Lodge, where the Sargents were members. The finished product, a 30-minute video, will be made available to the general public free of charge through online streaming.

