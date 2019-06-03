Nevada City community forum to address wildfire season

Know & Go What: Wildfire & Emergency Preparedness Community Forum When: 3-5 p.m. Thursday Where: City Hall, 317 Broad St., Nevada City

Last year’s Camp Fire served as a wake-up call for all Californians, but in particular for the residents of Nevada County, which boasts a similar topography.

The number of concerned neighbors forming FireWise Communities has skyrocketed, and fire season preparedness meetings put on by the county have been standing room only.

Last week, Grass Valley hosted its own emergency preparedness forum and this week, it’s the turn of Nevada City.

The community forum set for Thursday afternoon will be specifically targeted at the city’s residents and will address the city’s vegetation management program, general emergency preparedness, and wildfire response.

“This is the city’s opportunity to meet with community members to talk about wildland fire incidents that might occur,” said Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron, who will work in tandem with Nevada City Police Chief Chad Ellis and Nevada City Fire Division Chief Sam Goodspeed during the forum. “We’re going to cover emergency preparation in general, not just for fire — the planning process, what to expect, how decisions are made.”

Both Buttron and Ellis noted that city regulations for vegetation management and defensible space are a little different from the county.

In particular, Buttron said, he will discuss evacuation decisions — when to leave, how best to prepare and who makes the decision to order evacuations.

“We will talk about Nevada City specifically and what we are doing to prepare for fire,” Ellis said.

Ellis said the forum will stress what residents need to do to get ready for fire season.

“You need to be prepared,” he said, adding that while fire and law enforcement personnel will be working to ensure everyone’s safety, “We need your participation to make (that) successful.”

