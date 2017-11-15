Nevada City chooses its first medical cannabis dispensary operator

Elevation 2477 is set to soon operate Nevada City's first medical cannabis dispensary.

The Nevada City Council chose the business from a pool of three applicants Wednesday night.

City code adopted earlier this year allows only one medical dispensary business to operate.

During public comment at Wendesday's council meeting, the majority of community members spoke in favor of Growing Community, another dispensary candidate, which proposed giving all of its proceeds to local nonprofits.

But some council members said they were voting for Elevation 2477 because it scored highest in the city's adopted ranking system, which was developed with help from the city's paid cannabis consultant.

"I'm going to stand by the process we went through," said Council Member Evans Phelps.

Elevation 2477 is set to operate its dispensary business at 569 Searls Avenue.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.