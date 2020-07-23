Nevada City Chamber of Commerce eliminates executive director position

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce has had to cancel the majority of its events for 2020, which has resulted in a series of financial cutbacks and staff reduction/lay-offs. The organization’s main revenue stream comes from a combination of events, memberships, and city taxes which have all been seriously adversely impacted over the last four months, with continued losses forecasted for the rest of 2020 and potentially into 2021. Most of the government backed financial support available to many small businesses and nonprofits are not available to Chambers of Commerce.

It is with a heavy heart, that due to the current economic situation, the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors must eliminate the position of Executive Director, effective July 31, 2020.

After thirty-six years as Executive Director of the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, Cathy Whittlesey stated that she was hoping to continue working for the Chamber to help rejuvenate the business community after the pandemic, but that is not possible due to lack of funds. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with some wonderful Board members throughout the years as well as my co-workers and twenty-two office volunteers who kept the Chamber open seven days a week. I’ve also developed partnerships with other business organizations in the area where we focus on common issues to promote a healthy business climate in western Nevada County.”

Whittlesey said she will miss being part of all the activities that have made Nevada City a vibrant town.

The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors expresses their sincere gratitude and appreciation for Whittlesey’s years of hard work and service to the Chamber and local community. Under Whittlesey the Chamber has grown and added events such as Victorian Christmas, the Mardi Gras and 4th of July parades, Nevada City Bicycle Classic, Summer Nights and Nevada City Uncorked, along with downtown beautification projects such as the Flower Basket Project, roofline holiday lights and tree tour.

In response to the changing times, the Board of Directors are launching a restructuring of the organization to identify areas of competence, improvement, and potential fundraising opportunities. For the immediate future, members of the Board will each take on various organizational and leadership duties so as to ensure the continual operation and future of the Chamber of Commerce.

Source: Nevada City Chamber of Commerce